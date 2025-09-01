Financial Review: Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Comcast shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Comcast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Naspers and Comcast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A Comcast 18.44% 18.86% 6.24%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Naspers has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comcast has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Naspers and Comcast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 0 1 4.00 Comcast 3 11 12 1 2.41

Comcast has a consensus target price of $40.73, suggesting a potential upside of 19.90%. Given Comcast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comcast is more favorable than Naspers.

Dividends

Naspers pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comcast pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comcast has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Comcast is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Naspers and Comcast”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $7.18 billion 7.76 $5.24 billion N/A N/A Comcast $123.73 billion 1.01 $16.19 billion $6.05 5.61

Comcast has higher revenue and earnings than Naspers.

Summary

Comcast beats Naspers on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books, as well as provides ecommerce and media logistics services. Naspers Limited was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising. The Business Services Connectivity segment offers connectivity services for small business locations, which include broadband, wireline voice, and wireless services, as well as solutions for medium-sized customers and larger enterprises; and small business connectivity services in the United Kingdom. The Media segment operates NBCUniversal's television and streaming business, including national and regional cable networks; the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks and owned local broadcast television stations; and Peacock, a direct-to-consumer streaming services. It also operates international television networks comprising the Sky Sports networks, as well as other digital properties. The Studios segment operates NBCUniversal and Sky film and television studio production and distribution operations. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; Osaka, Japan; and Beijing, China. The company also offers a consolidated streaming platforms under the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Xumo. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

