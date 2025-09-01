ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 148.4% – Time to Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 148.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Approximately 88,450,148 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,257% from the average daily volume of 6,519,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.34 ($0.03).
The firm has a market capitalization of £24.15 million, a PE ratio of -966.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.67.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
