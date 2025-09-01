ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 148.4% – Time to Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 148.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Approximately 88,450,148 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,257% from the average daily volume of 6,519,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.34 ($0.03).

ImmuPharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.15 million, a PE ratio of -966.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.67.

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.