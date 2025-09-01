KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Shares Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 228,671,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the average session volume of 46,854,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

KEFI Gold and Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £74.34 million, a P/E ratio of -892.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.55.

KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX (0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KEFI Gold and Copper Plc will post -10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

