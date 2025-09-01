Financial Contrast: Dalton Industries (OTCMKTS:UMGP) vs. TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Dalton Industries (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dalton Industries and TechTarget”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalton Industries $30,000.00 34.96 -$260,000.00 ($0.01) -2.85 TechTarget $284.90 million 1.48 -$116.86 million ($0.42) -14.05

Profitability

Dalton Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TechTarget. TechTarget is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dalton Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Dalton Industries and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalton Industries N/A N/A N/A TechTarget -252.96% -21.56% -13.65%

Risk and Volatility

Dalton Industries has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dalton Industries and TechTarget, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalton Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 TechTarget 1 1 4 0 2.50

TechTarget has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 177.97%. Given TechTarget’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Dalton Industries.

About Dalton Industries

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. It offers business to business services, such as IT Deal Alert, a suite of data, software, and services comprising Priority Engine and Qualified Sales Opportunities to identify and prioritize accounts and individuals actively researching new technology purchases or upgrades; demand solutions provides marketing programs, including white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions which includes on-network banner advertising and digital sponsorships, off-network banner targeting, and microsites and related formats; custom content creation that delivers market insights and guidance to technology companies and off-the-shelf editorial sponsorship products on topics aligned to customer markets; and BrightTALK platform which allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. In addition, the company operates websites, webinars, and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking; and enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

