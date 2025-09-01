Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) & Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Head-To-Head Review

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Dycom Industries has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Dycom Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Dycom Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dycom Industries 0 1 6 1 3.00 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dycom Industries and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dycom Industries currently has a consensus target price of $289.43, indicating a potential upside of 14.65%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is more favorable than Dycom Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dycom Industries and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dycom Industries $4.70 billion 1.55 $233.41 million $8.90 28.36 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $762.69 million 1.04 $57.26 million $1.05 11.10

Dycom Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dycom Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dycom Industries and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dycom Industries 5.23% 21.17% 8.73% Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 8.63% 15.61% 5.88%

Summary

Dycom Industries beats Great Lakes Dredge & Dock on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel. It also provides construction, maintenance, and installation services for telephone companies and cable multiple system operators, such as placement and splicing of copper, fiber, and coaxial cables; tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; underground facility locating services comprising locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines; installation and maintenance of customer premise equipment, including digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators; and construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

