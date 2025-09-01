Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Up 10.6% – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 247,853,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 54,490,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Up 10.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

