ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 148.4% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 148.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Approximately 88,450,148 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,257% from the average daily volume of 6,519,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.34 ($0.03).
ImmuPharma Trading Up 148.4%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.67. The company has a market cap of £24.15 million, a P/E ratio of -966.67 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.