Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Up 18.1% – Should You Buy?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.03). Approximately 8,091,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 3,007,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).
Thruvision Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
About Thruvision Group
Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.
