Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AppLovin (APP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) recently:

8/28/2025 – AppLovin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

8/28/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $450.00 to $575.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2025 – AppLovin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/21/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $480.00 to $491.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2025 – AppLovin was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2025 – AppLovin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/7/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $430.00 to $450.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $405.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $470.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2025 – AppLovin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $620.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2025 – AppLovin was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $480.00 to $483.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2025 – AppLovin was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2025 – AppLovin was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/7/2025 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.69, for a total transaction of $92,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 381,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,478,587.01. This represents a 34.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $37,893,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,147,536.16. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,236,152 shares of company stock worth $545,240,378. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

