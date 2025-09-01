ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 148.4% – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded up 148.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08). 88,450,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,257% from the average session volume of 6,519,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.34 ($0.03).
The stock has a market capitalization of £24.15 million, a P/E ratio of -966.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.65.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
