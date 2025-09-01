Head-To-Head Contrast: Spruce Biosciences (SPRBD) and The Competition

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A N/A
Spruce Biosciences Competitors -15,247.28% 32.46% -33.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A -0.08
Spruce Biosciences Competitors $163.23 million -$11.65 million -430.32

Spruce Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spruce Biosciences. Spruce Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats its peers on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

