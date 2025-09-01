Head-To-Head Contrast: Spruce Biosciences (SPRBD) and The Competition

Profitability
This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spruce Biosciences
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Spruce Biosciences Competitors
|-15,247.28%
|32.46%
|-33.43%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spruce Biosciences
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.08
|Spruce Biosciences Competitors
|$163.23 million
|-$11.65 million
|-430.32
Spruce Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spruce Biosciences. Spruce Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Risk and Volatility
Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Spruce Biosciences beats its peers on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.