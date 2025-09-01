Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.25 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.85), with a volume of 652787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.01 ($0.86).
Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £50.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.91.
About Alternative Income REIT
Alternative Income REIT PLC (LSE ticker: AIRE) aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, including a potentially progressive dividend and capital growth, from a diversified portfolio of resilient UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors.
