Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) versus Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Financial Contrast

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) and Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Klabin”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Advanced Materials $1.63 billion 0.23 -$38.71 million ($6.67) -0.84 Klabin $3.64 billion 5.86 $339.47 million $0.60 11.52

Klabin has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier Advanced Materials. Rayonier Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Klabin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rayonier Advanced Materials and Klabin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Advanced Materials 1 0 1 0 2.00 Klabin 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Rayonier Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rayonier Advanced Materials is more favorable than Klabin.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Klabin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Advanced Materials -29.23% -12.11% -3.68% Klabin 9.90% 18.24% 3.49%

Risk & Volatility

Rayonier Advanced Materials has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klabin has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Klabin beats Rayonier Advanced Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. It also offers commodity products, such as commodity viscose pulp used in woven applications, including rayon textiles for clothing and other fabrics, as well as in non-woven applications comprising baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials consisting of fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. In addition, the company provides paperboards for packaging, printing documents, brochures, promotional materials, paperback books and catalog covers, file folders, tags, and lottery tickets; and high-yield pulps to produces hardwood aspen, maple, and birch species for paperboard, packaging, printing and writing papers, and various other paper products. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Klabin

Klabin S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper. In addition, the company offers industrial bags, corrugated boxes, and other packaging products. Klabin S.A. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

