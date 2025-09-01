Head-To-Head Survey: GivBux (GBUX) & Its Competitors

Valuation and Earnings
This table compares GivBux and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GivBux
|$540,000.00
|-$3.32 million
|-8.50
|GivBux Competitors
|$1.54 billion
|$25.10 million
|4.44
GivBux’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GivBux. GivBux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares GivBux and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GivBux
|-1,204.21%
|N/A
|-11,083.35%
|GivBux Competitors
|-446.40%
|-688.06%
|-19.00%
Volatility & Risk
Institutional and Insider Ownership
37.6% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
GivBux rivals beat GivBux on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
About GivBux
GivBux, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
Receive News & Ratings for GivBux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GivBux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.