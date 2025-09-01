Head-To-Head Survey: GivBux (GBUX) & Its Competitors

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GivBux and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
GivBux $540,000.00 -$3.32 million -8.50
GivBux Competitors $1.54 billion $25.10 million 4.44

GivBux’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GivBux. GivBux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GivBux and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
GivBux -1,204.21% N/A -11,083.35%
GivBux Competitors -446.40% -688.06% -19.00%

Volatility & Risk

GivBux has a beta of -14.1, meaning that its share price is 1,510% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GivBux’s rivals have a beta of -14.23, meaning that their average share price is 1,523% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GivBux rivals beat GivBux on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About GivBux

GivBux, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

