Analyzing Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hub Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and Hub Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners 33.92% 15.92% 6.68% Hub Group 2.65% 6.81% 4.06%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hub Group 0 4 5 1 2.70

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dynagas LNG Partners and Hub Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hub Group has a consensus price target of $40.35, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Hub Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hub Group is more favorable than Dynagas LNG Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and Hub Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners $156.40 million 0.85 $51.55 million $1.09 3.31 Hub Group $3.95 billion 0.58 $103.99 million $1.65 22.68

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Dynagas LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hub Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Hub Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Hub Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dynagas LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Hub Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Dynagas LNG Partners pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hub Group pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dynagas LNG Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Hub Group beats Dynagas LNG Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc., a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation. Its logistics services comprise full outsource logistics solution, transportation management, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, and parcel and international services. The company also provides dry van, expedited, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and flatbed truck brokerage services. It offers a fleet of approximately 2,300 tractors, 460 independent owner-operators, and 4,300 trailers to its customers, as well as the management and infrastructure. The company serves a range of industries, including retail, consumer products, and durable goods. As of December 31, 2023, it owned approximately 50,000 dry, 53-foot containers, as well as 900 refrigerated and 53-foot containers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

