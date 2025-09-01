Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) vs. ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Financial Analysis

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and ECA Marcellus Trust I”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

