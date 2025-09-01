3i Group (LON:III) Insider Acquires £163.12 in Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai bought 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,078 per share, for a total transaction of £163.12.

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 31st, Jasi Halai purchased 4 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,133 per share, for a total transaction of £165.32.

On Monday, June 30th, Jasi Halai purchased 3 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,083 per share, for a total transaction of £122.49.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Jasi Halai sold 6,387 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,057, for a total transaction of £259,120.59.

3i Group Stock Down 1.4%

III traded down GBX 57 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,962. The company had a trading volume of 612,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,054 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,403.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,124.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,033.65. The company has a market cap of £38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.04, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,850.

3i Group Company Profile

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

