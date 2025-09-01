Insider Selling: Inspired (LON:INSE) Insider Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) insider Peter Tracey sold 125,000 shares of Inspired stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81, for a total value of £101,250.

Shares of Inspired stock traded up GBX 0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 80.50. 341,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,979. The company has a market cap of £128.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.33. Inspired Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.

Inspired is the UK’s leading commercial energy and sustainability advisor.

A genuine end-to-end service provider, Inspired designs and implements solutions to help over 3,500 organisations control their energy costs, achieve net zero and thrive in the future low-carbon economy.

The Group focus on improving cost control, reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions, and ensuring regulatory compliance—challenges referred to as the 4Cs.

