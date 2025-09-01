Critical Review: World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) and Delek US (NYSE:DK)

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) and Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares World Kinect and Delek US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Kinect -1.11% 7.07% 2.02% Delek US -7.11% -79.27% -6.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares World Kinect and Delek US”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Kinect $42.17 billion 0.04 $67.40 million ($7.63) -3.51 Delek US $11.85 billion 0.14 -$560.40 million ($12.29) -2.26

World Kinect has higher revenue and earnings than Delek US. World Kinect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delek US, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of World Kinect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Delek US shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of World Kinect shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Delek US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

World Kinect pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Delek US pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. World Kinect pays out -10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Delek US pays out -8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. World Kinect has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Delek US has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for World Kinect and Delek US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Kinect 2 2 1 0 1.80 Delek US 5 7 2 0 1.79

World Kinect currently has a consensus target price of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.84%. Delek US has a consensus target price of $20.35, indicating a potential downside of 26.67%. Given World Kinect’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe World Kinect is more favorable than Delek US.

Volatility & Risk

World Kinect has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek US has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

World Kinect beats Delek US on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform. The Land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, and related products and services to retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also provides sustainability solutions, such as renewable fuel products, carbon management, and renewable energy solutions; distributes fuel under long-term contracts to branded and unbranded distributors, convenience stores, and retail fuel outlets operated by third parties; distributes heating oil and unbranded fuel; and transportation logistics. The Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. This segment also offers marine fuel-related services include management services to procurement of fuel, price risk management, cost control, quality control, and claims management services; and engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was formerly known as World Fuel Services Corporation and changed its name to World Kinect Corporation in June 2023. World Kinect Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal. It owns and operates refineries located in Tyler, Texas; El Dorado, Arkansas; Big Spring, Texas; and Krotz Springs, Louisiana, as well as biodiesel facilities in Crossett, Arkansas, Cleburne, Texas, and New Albany, Mississippi. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil, intermediate, and refined products; and markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products, as well as disposes and recycles water for third parties. It owns or leases crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering systems, and associated crude oil storage tanks; and owns and operates light product distribution terminals, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. The Retail segment owns and leases convenience store sites located primarily in West Texas and New Mexico. Its convenience stores offer various grades of gasoline and diesel under the DK or Alon brand; and food products and service, tobacco products, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, and general merchandise, as well as money orders to the public primarily under the 7-Eleven and DK or Alon brand names. It serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, government, and independent retail fuel operators. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.