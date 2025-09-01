Contrasting Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) & Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Holley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holley and Ferrari”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $593.80 million 0.82 -$23.24 million ($0.26) -15.63 Ferrari $7.23 billion 16.03 $1.65 billion $9.69 49.32

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Holley. Holley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Holley and Ferrari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ferrari 1 1 6 0 2.63

Holley presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.75%. Ferrari has a consensus target price of $528.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. Given Ferrari’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ferrari is more favorable than Holley.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley -5.12% 5.81% 2.19% Ferrari 22.95% 45.41% 16.72%

Risk and Volatility

Holley has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferrari beats Holley on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Holley Inc. operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers brakes and brake systems, vehicle restoration parts, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, fire suits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, MSD, Simpson, Powerteq, Accel, and Flowmaster through DTC, E-tailer, warehouse distributor, traditional retailer, and jobber/ installer channels. Holley Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods. In addition, the company operates Ferrari museums in Modena and Maranello; Il Cavallino restaurant in Maranello; and theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Spain. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks; develops and sells a range of apparel and accessories; and operates franchised and owned Ferrari stores. The company also sells its products through a network of authorized dealers operating points of sale, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

