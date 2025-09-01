Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Up 22.5% – Still a Buy?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 870.50 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 866 ($11.69). 1,323,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 368,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.55).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,070.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,070.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 719.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 719.97.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

