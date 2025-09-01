Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Trading Up 22.5% – Here’s What Happened

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 870.50 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 866 ($11.69). Approximately 1,323,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 368,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.55).

Several research firms have recently commented on KNOS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,070.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 719.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 719.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3,070.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

