Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Trading Up 22.5% – Here’s What Happened

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 870.50 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 866 ($11.69). Approximately 1,323,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 368,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.55).
Several research firms have recently commented on KNOS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,070.
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
