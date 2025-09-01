Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 447,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,086 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 29,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $212.91 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $214.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.44 and a 200-day moving average of $173.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,462,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,281,408.64. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $47,225,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

