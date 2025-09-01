Golden Rock Global (LON:GCG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Golden Rock Global Plc (LON:GCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 804734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Golden Rock Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £495,450.00, a P/E ratio of -315.79 and a beta of -0.41.

Golden Rock Global Company Profile

