Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,850 ($24.98) and last traded at GBX 1,810 ($24.44), with a volume of 7506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,820 ($24.58).

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,601.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,233.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £349.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,980.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL, AIM:CMCL) is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, Caledonia’s primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. By 2022 the Company plans to increase its annual production by 37%, up to 80,000 ounces.

The Company is listed in New York and London with a current Market Capitalisation of U$174m.

