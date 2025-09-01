JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 150.50 ($2.03), with a volume of 326119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.50 ($2.02).
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Up 0.7%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £405.81 million and a P/E ratio of 738.47.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile
Key points:
Expertise – Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry.
Portfolio – Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects.
Results – Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures.
Why invest in this trust
The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.
