Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 3308514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £2.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Ascent Resources (LON:AST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX (114.49) EPS for the quarter. Ascent Resources had a negative net margin of 3,901.89% and a positive return on equity of 432.64%.

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

