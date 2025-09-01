Damian Banks Buys 200,000 Shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres (ASX:KME) Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. Kip McGrath Education Centres’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Kip McGrath Education Centres

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides tutoring services in Australasia, Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services. It also sells and services to franchise network.

