True North Copper (ASX:TNC) Insider Andrew Mooney Acquires 100,000 Shares

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Mooney purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.36 per share, with a total value of A$36,100.00.

True North Copper Limited engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cloncurry project located near Cloncurry, Central Queensland; and Mount Oxide project situated on the north of Mt Isa, Central Queensland, as well as the Bundarra project located in Central Queensland.

