Fifth District Bancorp (FDSB) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Fifth District Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fifth District Bancorp
|$16.43 million
|-$1.08 million
|27.25
|Fifth District Bancorp Competitors
|$814.94 million
|$154.64 million
|13.90
Fifth District Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fifth District Bancorp. Fifth District Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Fifth District Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fifth District Bancorp
|10.10%
|2.01%
|0.49%
|Fifth District Bancorp Competitors
|16.72%
|10.14%
|1.05%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Summary
Fifth District Bancorp rivals beat Fifth District Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared.
About Fifth District Bancorp
Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is based in NEW ORLEANS.
