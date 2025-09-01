Fifth District Bancorp (FDSB) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fifth District Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth District Bancorp $16.43 million -$1.08 million 27.25 Fifth District Bancorp Competitors $814.94 million $154.64 million 13.90

Fifth District Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fifth District Bancorp. Fifth District Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth District Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth District Bancorp 10.10% 2.01% 0.49% Fifth District Bancorp Competitors 16.72% 10.14% 1.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Summary

50.4% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fifth District Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Fifth District Bancorp rivals beat Fifth District Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Fifth District Bancorp

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is based in NEW ORLEANS.

