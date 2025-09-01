Head to Head Review: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) & Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -26.61% -71.58% -9.23% Siyata Mobile -144.50% -186.67% -99.71%

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siyata Mobile has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $4.46 billion 0.37 -$657.00 million ($5.93) -1.39 Siyata Mobile $11.88 million 2.29 -$25.27 million ($25.52) -0.12

This table compares Liberty Global and Siyata Mobile”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Siyata Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Global. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siyata Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Liberty Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Liberty Global and Siyata Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 0 2 0 0 2.00 Siyata Mobile 0 0 0 0 0.00

Liberty Global presently has a consensus price target of $7.85, indicating a potential downside of 4.73%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Siyata Mobile.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Siyata Mobile on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Siyata Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries. The company also offers in-vehicle communication devices, including VK7 Vehicle Kit; Uniden UV350, a vehicle fleet communication device; and Real Time View, a mobile digital video recording solution for monitoring first responder vehicles. In addition, it provides cellular amplifiers to boost the cellular signal inside homes, buildings, and vehicles; and cellular booster systems. Further, the company offers its products under the Uniden and Siyata brand names. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets. Siyata Mobile Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.