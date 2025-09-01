Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 0.8% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $88,588,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 39,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 28,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

