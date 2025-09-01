GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. jvl associates llc raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 10,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $47,225,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $213.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $215.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

