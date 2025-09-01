S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Holdings Reduced by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $1,103,665,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,599 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,819,000 after purchasing an additional 670,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $238,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $548.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $538.99 and its 200 day moving average is $514.47. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

