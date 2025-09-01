Ameriflex Group Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Ameriflex Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Ameriflex Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.56 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.03 and a 200 day moving average of $227.74. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

