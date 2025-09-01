Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Insider Nick Sanderson Purchases 49 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson bought 49 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 per share, for a total transaction of £150.43.
Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 31st, Nick Sanderson acquired 44 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 339 per share, for a total transaction of £149.16.
- On Monday, June 30th, Nick Sanderson purchased 41 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 364 per share, for a total transaction of £149.24.
Great Portland Estates Stock Down 0.3%
GPE stock traded down GBX 1 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 304.50. 345,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 336.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 317.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 260 and a 1 year high of GBX 371.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Great Portland Estates
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.