Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Insider Nick Sanderson Purchases 49 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson bought 49 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 per share, for a total transaction of £150.43.

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 31st, Nick Sanderson acquired 44 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 339 per share, for a total transaction of £149.16.

On Monday, June 30th, Nick Sanderson purchased 41 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 364 per share, for a total transaction of £149.24.

Great Portland Estates Stock Down 0.3%

GPE stock traded down GBX 1 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 304.50. 345,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 336.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 317.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 260 and a 1 year high of GBX 371.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 357.33.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

