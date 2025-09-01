Insider Buying: First Property Group (LON:FPO) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) insider Ben Habib purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 per share, for a total transaction of £15,000.

Ben Habib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 5th, Ben Habib bought 100,000 shares of First Property Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 per share, for a total transaction of £15,000.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Ben Habib acquired 600,000 shares of First Property Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 per share, for a total transaction of £78,000.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ben Habib acquired 100,000 shares of First Property Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 per share, with a total value of £15,000.

First Property Group Trading Down 0.3%

First Property Group stock traded down GBX 0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Property Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 16.80. The firm has a market cap of £22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.59 and a beta of 0.45.

About First Property Group

First Property Group ( LON:FPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Property Group had a negative net margin of 31.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Property Group plc will post 0.2694795 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Property Group plc is an award winning property fund manager and investor with operations in the United Kingdom and Central Europe. The Group’s focus is on higher yielding commercial property with sustainable cash flows. The company is flexible and takes an active approach to asset management. Its earnings are derived from:

