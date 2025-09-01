Comparing Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) & Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) and Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and Porsche Automobil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 8.77% 11.63% 4.58% Porsche Automobil N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porsche Automobil has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.5% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Toyota Motor and Porsche Automobil”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $315.45 billion 0.83 $31.45 billion $20.74 9.37 Porsche Automobil N/A N/A -$21.66 billion N/A N/A

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Porsche Automobil.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Toyota Motor and Porsche Automobil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 1 2 2 0 2.20 Porsche Automobil 2 5 0 1 2.00

Dividends

Toyota Motor pays an annual dividend of $6.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Porsche Automobil pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Toyota Motor pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Porsche Automobil on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers subcompact and compact cars; mini-vehicles; mid-size, luxury, sports, and specialty cars; recreational and sport-utility vehicles; pickup trucks; minivans; trucks; and buses. It offers vehicles under the Toyota and Lexus brand names. Further, the company provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards. Additionally, it operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information, as well as engages in telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names. The company was formerly known as Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to Porsche Automobil Holding SE in November 2007. Porsche Automobil Holding SE was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

