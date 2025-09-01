Capital Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $349.13 on Monday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The stock has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.08.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Eaton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

