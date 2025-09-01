Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aquestive Therapeutics and Amneal Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.14, indicating a potential upside of 169.04%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. Given Aquestive Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aquestive Therapeutics is more favorable than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics -147.38% N/A -63.87% Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0.12% -189.49% 6.17%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Aquestive Therapeutics and Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Aquestive Therapeutics has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aquestive Therapeutics and Amneal Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics $57.56 million 6.53 -$44.14 million ($0.70) -5.39 Amneal Pharmaceuticals $2.79 billion 1.07 -$116.89 million $0.01 956.00

Aquestive Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amneal Pharmaceuticals. Aquestive Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amneal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Its proprietary product candidates comprise Libervant, a buccal soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of seizures; KYNMOBI, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine for the treatment of episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; and Exservan, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company's proprietary pipeline of complex molecule product includes AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation delivering systemic epinephrine for the treatment of conditions other than anaphylaxis; and Anaphylm, an epinephrine sublingual film for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. In addition, it develops Adrenaverse, an epinephrine prodrug platform. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products. The Specialty segment develops, promotes, sells, and distributes pharmaceutical products with focus on central nervous system disorders, including Parkinson's disease, and endocrine disorders. This segment also provides Rytary, an oral capsule formulation of carbidopa-levodopa to treat Parkinson's disease, post-encephalitic parkinsonism, and parkinsonism; Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism; and IPX203, a pipeline product for Parkinson's disease. The AvKARE segment offers pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. This segment also distributes bottle and unit dose pharmaceuticals under the AvKARE and AvPAK names; and packages and distributes pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers. It sells its products through wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, chain pharmacies, and individual pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Atlas Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

