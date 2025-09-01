Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

