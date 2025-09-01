604 Shares in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $548.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

