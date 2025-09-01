World Chess (LON:CHSS) Shares Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

World Chess PLC (LON:CHSS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 3,346,268 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 1,292,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

World Chess Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.36 million and a PE ratio of -116.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ilya Merenzon sold 3,700,000 shares of World Chess stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3, for a total transaction of £111,000. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,240,000 shares of company stock worth $107,120,000. Company insiders own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About World Chess

World Chess (LSE: CHSS) is a London-based chess gaming and entertainment company and International Chess Federation (‘FIDE’) official commercial partner.

The Company’s vision is to build a global, leading intellectual sports brand by reinventing chess for the modern consumer. World Chess intends to do this by becoming the leading platform for the global chess community through online, in person and hybrid chess events and activities, and by providing complementary product offerings to players, spectators, and partners through its ecosystem, which is made up of the following pillars.

FIDE Gaming Platform

World Chess runs FIDE Chess Arena, the exclusive official gaming platform of FIDE and has the official rights to offer its players the official ratings and titles, recognised by FIDE.

Events and Competitions

The Company is experienced in organising events and competitions to promote the sport including the organisation of three World Chess Championship matches.

Recently, World Chess developed and launched the Armageddon Series, the chess league for prime-time television.

