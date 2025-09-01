Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Sells 412 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $473.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $500.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,624 shares of company stock worth $7,778,924. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

