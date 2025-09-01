GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $648.32 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $652.69. The company has a market capitalization of $653.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

