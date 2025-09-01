First Manhattan CO. LLC. Raises Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 301.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,959 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 357.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 63,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone purchased 1,189,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,178,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $16,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 808,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,353,571.52. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and have sold 16,850,134 shares valued at $131,641,986. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $171.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.64. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

