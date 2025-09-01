Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $15.13 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 501,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8%

XOM opened at $114.28 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $487.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

