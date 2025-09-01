Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) & Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) Critical Analysis

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ – Get Free Report) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Christopher & Banks has a beta of -5.48, indicating that its share price is 648% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Christopher & Banks and Levi Strauss & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Christopher & Banks 0 0 0 0 0.00 Levi Strauss & Co. 0 2 9 0 2.82

Profitability

Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus target price of $23.45, indicating a potential upside of 4.82%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Christopher & Banks.

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Levi Strauss & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. 6.40% 28.75% 9.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Levi Strauss & Co.”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. $6.49 billion 1.36 $210.60 million $1.02 21.94

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Christopher & Banks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Christopher & Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Christopher & Banks on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. On April 13, 2021, the voluntary petition of Christopher & Banks Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 13, 2021.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

