First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $22.17 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 277,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.4% during the first quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

