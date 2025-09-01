Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) & National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of National CineMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and National CineMedia”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpublic Group of Companies $10.69 billion 0.92 $689.50 million $1.18 22.75 National CineMedia $240.80 million 1.71 -$22.30 million ($0.21) -20.90

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than National CineMedia. National CineMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interpublic Group of Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and National CineMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpublic Group of Companies 0 5 4 0 2.44 National CineMedia 0 2 3 0 2.60

Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus target price of $32.39, suggesting a potential upside of 20.63%. National CineMedia has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 57.18%. Given National CineMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Interpublic Group of Companies.

Volatility & Risk

Interpublic Group of Companies has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpublic Group of Companies 4.27% 28.72% 6.22% National CineMedia -8.62% -3.51% -2.58%

Dividends

Interpublic Group of Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. National CineMedia pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Interpublic Group of Companies pays out 111.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National CineMedia pays out -57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats National CineMedia on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names. The Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions segment offers advertising, corporate, and brand identity services; and strategic consulting under FCB, IPG Health, McCann Worldgroup, and MullenLowe Group brands. Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions segment provides public relations and other specialized communications services, live events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting under IPG DXTRA Health, The Weber Shandwick Collective, Golin, Jack Morton, Momentum, and Octagon brand names. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

